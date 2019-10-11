Get Out! October 14 – October 20

Monday, October 14th

MASQUERADE: Igor & the Red Elvises; The Muckers; Blood Oaks (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pony Bradshaw (upstairs)

VINYL: Making Movies; Felicita

WALLER’S COFFEE: The Silkworm Smugglers

Tuesday, October 15th

AISLE 5: Yung Bae; Biocratic

DRUNKEN UNICORN: ’68; The Inspector Cluzo; The Messenger Birds; Ghost Moths

THE EARL: Juan Wauters; Mirth of Moon

MASQUERADE: Big Wreck; Texas King (Hell); The Aquadolls; Boygirlfriends; Neaptide (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: New Bojaira

ROXY: Melanie Martinez; Lauren Ruth Ward

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Mighty Pines (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: DJ EU

VINYL: Wrabel; Billy Raffoul; Joy Oladokun

WALLER’S COFFEE: Open Mic

Wednesday, October 16th

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Band Camino; Balley

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Mark Miller; Leah Belle Faser

MASQUERADE: Face to Face; Lagwagon; H2O (Heaven); Swervedriver; Milly (Hell); The Legendary Pink Dots; Orbit Service (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

ROXY: Young Thug; Machine Gun Kelly; YBN Nahmir; Strick

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Balkan Brothers; Electrochemical (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Amon Amarth

TERMINAL WEST: Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles; Ric Wilson

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

WALLER’S COFFEE: Bluegrass Jam; Moira and Friends

Thursday, October 17th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Jordan Rager

529: Vatican Shadow

AISLE 5: Slenderbodies; Hazey Eyes

THE EARL: Mike Watt & the Missingmen

GATE CITY BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Chip McGuire Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Umphrey’s McGee

GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): Wasted Potential

THE LOFT: Pink Talking Fish

MASQUERADE: Capstan; Rarity; Neverkept; Hungover (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Bad Ash Allstar Team

RED SKY TAPAS & BAR: Kayla Taylor Jazz Trio

ROXY: Billy Currington

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: JP Harris; Nikki & the Phantom Callers (upstairs); BAST; Voltage Hawk; KAATO (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Edo do Waart; Ronald Brautigam

TERMINAL WEST: Houndmouth

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Band Camino; Valley

VINYL: Max

WALLER’S COFFEE: Wendy DuMond, Cyndi Craven & Grace Newton

Friday, October 18th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Melvins; Redd Kross; Toshi Kasai

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Wilco; Soccer Mommy

CITY WINERY: We Banjo 3

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Jay Drummonds; Wayne Baird

DRUNKEN UNICORN: ADJY; Tenth Row; Feverest

THE EARL: Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires; Loamlands; Hunger Anthem

EMERSON CONCERT HALL (Emory): Brad Mehldau & Ian Bostridge

FURNACE 41 (Jonesboro): Moreland the Shooting; Embracer; Weathered; Culture Cough; Justin and the Juicetones

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Umphrey’s McGee

GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): Groove Britannia

HIGH MUSEUM: Dashill Smith

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Anthony Crane

HOBNOB (Midtown): David McPherson

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Slippery When Wet

MASQUERADE: Meute (Heaven); Stoop Kids; Honey Hounds; Forrest Isn’t Dead (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks

PARK TAVERN: Electric Avenue

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Randall Bramblett Band

ROXY: Illenium

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Ray Fulcher; Jordan Rager; Cody Bolden (upstairs); The Jesse Lees; Sixteen Bullets; Tatiyana Dean (downstairs)

STATE FARM ARENA: Post Malone

SYMPHONY HALL: Ledisi

TABERNACLE: X Ambassadors

TERMINAL WEST: Anders Osborne; The High Divers

TIN ROOF CANTINA: The First Stone; Blindspot; Eureka Failure

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Foy Vance; Ryan McMullan

VISTA ROOM: Soda Stereo

WALLER’S COFFEE: Georgia Mountain String Band; Theo & Brenna

Saturday, October 19th

529: Oranssi Pazuzu; Dead Register

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Nahko and Medicine for the People

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Jay Drummonds; Wayne Baird

THE EARL: Holy Beach; New Bedlam; Narrow Head; Juniper

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michelle Malone

EMERSON CONCERT HALL (Emory): Emory Wind Ensemble

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Jefferson Ross; The Rough & Tumble

FURNACE 41 (Jonesboro): Morphaean; Feather Machete

GATE CITY BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Cody Matlock

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Umphrey’s McGee

GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): Endangered Species

HIGHLANDER: Halloween ‘80s Dance Party

THE LOFT: Ra Ra Riot; Bayonne

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Curtis Loew Project

MASQUERADE: Sad & Boujee (Hell); William Wild; Cereus Bright (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Charlie Wooton

PERFORMING ARTS STUDIO (Emory): Emory Gamelan Ensemble; Elena Cholakova

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Zachary Grim

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Levi Hummon; Caroline Culver (upstairs); Hi-Rez; Emilio Rojas; D.I.L.E.M.A; Jordy NASA (downstairs)

SOUTHBOUND BREWING COMPANY (Savannah): Pink Talking Fish

STATE FARM ARENA: Carrie Underwood

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Edo do Waart; Ronald Brautigam

TABERNACLE: Marc Maron

TERMINAL WEST: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Oliver Tree; NVDES

WALLER’S COFFEE: John R. Miller (4pm); Micah Cadwell

Sunday, October 20th

529: Captured by Robots; Motherfucker; Canopy

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Ward Davis

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Cosmic Gypsies

MASQUERADE: Delain; Amorphis; Anneke Van Geirsbergen (Heaven); Revel in Romance (Hell)

MICHAEL C. CARLOS MUSEUM (Emory): Gary Motley Trio

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Open Mic

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: James Hooper; Josiah; Quirriculum Global; C.H.A.D & Danielson (upstairs); All I Hear is Birds; Fast & Loose; Eli Potter (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Alex G; Tomberlin; Arthur

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

VINYL: Kate O’Rourke; J. Tyler; Abby Wren; Shane Mathis; Catherine Sherling

VISTA ROOM: Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble

0