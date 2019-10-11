Get Out! October 14 – October 20
Monday, October 14th
MASQUERADE: Igor & the Red Elvises; The Muckers; Blood Oaks (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pony Bradshaw (upstairs)
VINYL: Making Movies; Felicita
WALLER’S COFFEE: The Silkworm Smugglers
Tuesday, October 15th
AISLE 5: Yung Bae; Biocratic
DRUNKEN UNICORN: ’68; The Inspector Cluzo; The Messenger Birds; Ghost Moths
THE EARL: Juan Wauters; Mirth of Moon
MASQUERADE: Big Wreck; Texas King (Hell); The Aquadolls; Boygirlfriends; Neaptide (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: New Bojaira
ROXY: Melanie Martinez; Lauren Ruth Ward
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Mighty Pines (downstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: DJ EU
VINYL: Wrabel; Billy Raffoul; Joy Oladokun
WALLER’S COFFEE: Open Mic
Wednesday, October 16th
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Band Camino; Balley
MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Mark Miller; Leah Belle Faser
MASQUERADE: Face to Face; Lagwagon; H2O (Heaven); Swervedriver; Milly (Hell); The Legendary Pink Dots; Orbit Service (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
ROXY: Young Thug; Machine Gun Kelly; YBN Nahmir; Strick
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Balkan Brothers; Electrochemical (downstairs)
TABERNACLE: Amon Amarth
TERMINAL WEST: Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles; Ric Wilson
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band
WALLER’S COFFEE: Bluegrass Jam; Moira and Friends
Thursday, October 17th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Jordan Rager
529: Vatican Shadow
AISLE 5: Slenderbodies; Hazey Eyes
THE EARL: Mike Watt & the Missingmen
GATE CITY BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Chip McGuire Band
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Umphrey’s McGee
GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): Wasted Potential
THE LOFT: Pink Talking Fish
MASQUERADE: Capstan; Rarity; Neverkept; Hungover (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Bad Ash Allstar Team
RED SKY TAPAS & BAR: Kayla Taylor Jazz Trio
ROXY: Billy Currington
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: JP Harris; Nikki & the Phantom Callers (upstairs); BAST; Voltage Hawk; KAATO (downstairs)
SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Edo do Waart; Ronald Brautigam
TERMINAL WEST: Houndmouth
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Band Camino; Valley
VINYL: Max
WALLER’S COFFEE: Wendy DuMond, Cyndi Craven & Grace Newton
Friday, October 18th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Melvins; Redd Kross; Toshi Kasai
CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Wilco; Soccer Mommy
CITY WINERY: We Banjo 3
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Jay Drummonds; Wayne Baird
DRUNKEN UNICORN: ADJY; Tenth Row; Feverest
THE EARL: Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires; Loamlands; Hunger Anthem
EMERSON CONCERT HALL (Emory): Brad Mehldau & Ian Bostridge
FURNACE 41 (Jonesboro): Moreland the Shooting; Embracer; Weathered; Culture Cough; Justin and the Juicetones
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Umphrey’s McGee
GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): Groove Britannia
HIGH MUSEUM: Dashill Smith
HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Anthony Crane
HOBNOB (Midtown): David McPherson
HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski
MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Slippery When Wet
MASQUERADE: Meute (Heaven); Stoop Kids; Honey Hounds; Forrest Isn’t Dead (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks
PARK TAVERN: Electric Avenue
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Randall Bramblett Band
ROXY: Illenium
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Ray Fulcher; Jordan Rager; Cody Bolden (upstairs); The Jesse Lees; Sixteen Bullets; Tatiyana Dean (downstairs)
STATE FARM ARENA: Post Malone
SYMPHONY HALL: Ledisi
TABERNACLE: X Ambassadors
TERMINAL WEST: Anders Osborne; The High Divers
TIN ROOF CANTINA: The First Stone; Blindspot; Eureka Failure
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Foy Vance; Ryan McMullan
VISTA ROOM: Soda Stereo
WALLER’S COFFEE: Georgia Mountain String Band; Theo & Brenna
Saturday, October 19th
529: Oranssi Pazuzu; Dead Register
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Nahko and Medicine for the People
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Jay Drummonds; Wayne Baird
THE EARL: Holy Beach; New Bedlam; Narrow Head; Juniper
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michelle Malone
EMERSON CONCERT HALL (Emory): Emory Wind Ensemble
FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Jefferson Ross; The Rough & Tumble
FURNACE 41 (Jonesboro): Morphaean; Feather Machete
GATE CITY BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Cody Matlock
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Umphrey’s McGee
GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): Endangered Species
HIGHLANDER: Halloween ‘80s Dance Party
THE LOFT: Ra Ra Riot; Bayonne
MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Curtis Loew Project
MASQUERADE: Sad & Boujee (Hell); William Wild; Cereus Bright (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Charlie Wooton
PERFORMING ARTS STUDIO (Emory): Emory Gamelan Ensemble; Elena Cholakova
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Zachary Grim
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Levi Hummon; Caroline Culver (upstairs); Hi-Rez; Emilio Rojas; D.I.L.E.M.A; Jordy NASA (downstairs)
SOUTHBOUND BREWING COMPANY (Savannah): Pink Talking Fish
STATE FARM ARENA: Carrie Underwood
SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Edo do Waart; Ronald Brautigam
TABERNACLE: Marc Maron
TERMINAL WEST: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Oliver Tree; NVDES
WALLER’S COFFEE: John R. Miller (4pm); Micah Cadwell
Sunday, October 20th
529: Captured by Robots; Motherfucker; Canopy
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Ward Davis
JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Cosmic Gypsies
MASQUERADE: Delain; Amorphis; Anneke Van Geirsbergen (Heaven); Revel in Romance (Hell)
MICHAEL C. CARLOS MUSEUM (Emory): Gary Motley Trio
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Open Mic
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: James Hooper; Josiah; Quirriculum Global; C.H.A.D & Danielson (upstairs); All I Hear is Birds; Fast & Loose; Eli Potter (downstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: Alex G; Tomberlin; Arthur
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit
VINYL: Kate O’Rourke; J. Tyler; Abby Wren; Shane Mathis; Catherine Sherling
VISTA ROOM: Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble
Related Articles