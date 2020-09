Get Out! October 16 – October 31

Friday, October 16th

AL BISHOP PARK (Marietta): Beyond the Yellow Brick Road

AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

HIGH CARD BREWING (Tucker): The Trilby Brothers Band

IRONSHIELD BREWING (Lawrenceville): Summer Grace

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): REO Survivor

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Backroad to Brooklyn

PONKO CHICKEN (Midtown): Dave Scott

THE VELVET NOTE (Alpharetta): Daniel de los Reyes

Saturday, October 17th

AL BISHOP PARK (Marietta): Xclusive Percussion

AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Blackberry Smoke

CITY WINERY: Ken Ford

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mark Miller; Leah Belle Faser

FROM THE EARTH BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Murder Hornets

IRONSHIELD BREWING (Lawrenceville): Jeremy Keen

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Molly Hatchet; Whiskey, Stills & Mash

MATILDA’S (Alpharetta): Ben Jerrell Band

MONKEY WRENCH BREWING (Suwanee): Whiskey Dawgs

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Cazanovas

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Michael Cahan

Sunday, October 18th

BLIND WILLIE’S: Brandon Reeves

CITY WINERY: Ken Ford

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

Monday, October 19th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

Tuesday, October 20th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

Wednesday, October 21st

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Eddie 9V

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

Thursday, October 22nd

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Morgan Miles

TOWNSEND CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS (Carrollton): April Verch

Friday, October 23rd

AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Indigo Girls

BLIND WILLIE’S: The Cazanovas

IRONSHIELD BREWING (Lawrenceville): 2B&J

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Back N Black; Chi-Town Transit Authority

MONKEY WRENCH BREWING (Suwanee): James Patrick Morgan

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Cody Matlock

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): The Talismen

PONKO CHICKEN (Midtown): Dave Scott

Saturday, October 24th

AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Yacht Rock Revue

BLIND WILLIE’S: The Real Deal Blues Band

BREWHOUSE MUSIC & GRILL (Rome): Seven Year Witch

FROM THE EARTH BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): The Randall Bramblett Band

IRONSHIELD BREWING (Lawrenceville): Brian Atha

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Ticket to the Moon

MATILDA’S (Alpharetta): The Ain’t Sisters; Tire Fire

MONKEY WRENCH BREWING (Suwanee): Still Relative

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Joe Gransden

STEADY HAND BEER CO.: Sicard Hollow (5pm)

Sunday, October 25th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

Monday, October 26th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

Tuesday, October 27th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

Wednesday, October 28th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Eddie 9V

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

Thursday, October 29th

BREWHOUSE MUSIC & GRILL (Rome): Demun Jones

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Andrews Brothers

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Keith Harkin (upstairs)

Friday, October 30th

BLIND WILLIE’S: Bill Sheffield & the Walking Wounded

FROM THE EARTH BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics; Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

IRONSHIELD BREWING (Lawrenceville): Ryan Nunn

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Dirty Doors; DeCarlo

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Albert White

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Joe Gransden

PONKO CHICKEN (Midtown): Lou Van Dora

STEADY HAND BEER CO.: Casual Cadenza (5pm)

Saturday, October 31st

BLIND WILLIE’S: Eddie 9V

DRY COUNTY BREWING COMPANY (Kennesaw): The Duo

IRONSHIELD BREWING (Lawrenceville): Max Eve

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): DeCarlo

MATILDA’S (Alpharetta): Michelle Malone

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Michael Cahan

STEADY HAND BEER CO.: Webster; Magnolia Express (12:30pm)

