Get Out! October 21 – October 27

Monday, October 21st

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Remo Drive; Lunar Vacation

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Steel Pulse

MASQUERADE: SRY; Pros and iCons; Young Medicine; Vanish (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Steven Gilbert

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Yellow Roses; The Big Heed; Anthony Prince (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Sofi Tukker; Haiku Hands; LP Giobbi

WALLER’S COFFEE: Bill Sheffield Duo

THE WRECKING BAR: Amy Rigby

Tuesday, October 22nd

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Julia Michaels

THE EARL: Sun Seeker; Duncan Fellows; Sixteen Jackies

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Matisyahu; Of Good Nature

MASQUERADE: Max Bemis; Perma; Museum Mouth (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Joey Harkum; Beaureguard Higgins (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Bishop Briggs

TERMINAL WEST: Maxxo Kream; Q Da Fool

WALLER’S COFFEE: Open Mic

Wednesday, October 23rd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Polyrhythmics

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Sabrina Claudio

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Hollis Brown

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Robert Randolph & the Family Band; The Artisanals

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

ROXY: Bastille

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jeremy Pinnell; Boxcar Radio (upstairs); Mirthless; The Vinous; Aborning; Husk (downstairs)

STATE FARM ARENA: The Chainsmokers; 5 Seconds of Summer; Lennon Stella

TABERNACLE: Sleater-Kinney

TERMINAL WEST: Will Reagan; Andrea Marie

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Mt. Joy; Susto

VINYL: Augustana

WALLER’S COFFEE: Bluegrass Jam; Moira and Friends

Thursday, October 24th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Lauren Alaina

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Moonchild; Kiefer; Devin Morrison

THE EARL: Miss June

EMERSON CONCERT HALL (Emory): Emory University Symphony Orchestra; Paul Bhasin; Christina Smith

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Lanco; Robert Counts

GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): Suburban Angst; Sid Kingsley

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Blackhawk

MASQUERADE: Big Freedia; Low Cut Connie (Heaven); Icon for Hire (Hell); Caracara; Ardivan Walks; Jellowstone (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL: Tracy Byrd; Karen Waldrup

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

PATTERSON GREEN (Emory): Emory Jazz Ensembles

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Famous Blue Raincoat (upstairs); Cinders; Sub-radio; Corsa (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Jonathan Wilson; The Dead Tongues

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Cadillac Three

VINYL: Betcha

VISTA ROOM: Canned Heat

WALLER’S COFFEE: Mandi Strachota

Friday, October 25th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Atreyu; Whitechapel; He Is Legend; Tempting Fate; Santa Cruz

529: Magnapop; Nikki & the Phantom Callers; Tiger! Tiger!; Young Antiques

AISLE 5: Ashe

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Obituary; Abbath; Midnight

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Betsy Franck

THE EARL: Ian Noe; Jeremy Ivey

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Unknown Hinson; Shehehe; Andrea & Mud

GATE CITY BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Taylor Harlow

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mitchell Tenpenny; Seaforth

GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): The Trilby Brothers; Brandon Russell Jay

HIGHLANDER: The Tomb Tones; Screamin’ Demons; Ghost Moths

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Anthony Crane

HOBNOB (Midtown): Jeremy Wayne Dean

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Joe Garner

JAMES BROWN ARENA (Augusta): Chris Young

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Andrews Brothers; The Outlaws

MASQUERADE: Knocked Loose; Stick To Your Guns; Rotting Out; Candy; SeeYouSpaceCowboy (Heaven); Domo Wilson; Boregard (Hell); Flipturn; Brazen Youth; Dinner Time (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Hybrids

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Yakou Daniel N’Guessan

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Frankly Scarlet (upstairs); Snow Blind; Twiceyoung; Many Mammals (downstairs)

SOUTHBOUND BREWING COMPANY (Savannah): The Charlie Fog Band

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Stoni Taylor & Miles of Stones

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Matt Maeson; The Technicolors

VINYL: Mr. Creepypasta

VISTA ROOM: The Core

WALLER’S COFFEE: Porchlighters

Saturday, October 26th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Kourtesans

529: Shepherds; Riboflavin; Lowtown; Krystal V

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Bea Miller

CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Monsoon; Five-Eight; Nihilist Cheerleader

CENTER STAGE THEATER: The S.O.S. Band

CREATURE COMFORTS BREWING CO. (Athens): Elf Power; Calico Vision; DJ Chief Rocka

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Rob Ickes; Trey Hensley

EMERSON CONCERT HALL (Emory): Emory Concert Choir and University Chorus

FLICKER BAR (Athens): Surface to Air Missive; Laser Background; True Blossom

FURNACE 41 (Jonesboro): Shot Down South; Don’t Shoot the Messenger; Bury Me Breathing; Dire; Tsuris; O.C.O; Torn Soul; Violence System; Benthopelagic; Honest Goodbye; Thousand Pound Pig; The Edward 40Hands; Hellbent; Kamikazi Zombie; Actus Reus; Perrish 9; Bless the Dead; Tides of Acheron (2pm)

GATE CITY BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Afterglow

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Boombox

GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): Swami

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Purple Madness; Jacob Powell; Angie Lynn Carter

MASQUERADE: Stiff Little Fingers; Avengers (Heaven); We the Kings; Northbound (Hell); Preachervan (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Rainmen

PARK TAVERN: The Glorious Sons; Badflower; Weathers

PONTOON BREWING (Sandy Springs): Austin Webb

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Forever Abbey Road

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Greco; Mount Royal; Rare Birds (upstairs); The Mammoths; Easy Honey; Arson Daily (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Sinbad

TERMINAL WEST: Mr. Bill & ill.Gates

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: ATL Collective

VINYL: Polyrhythmics

WALLER’S COFFEE: Four Man String Band

Sunday, October 27th

529: Überyou; Hell & Back; Forever Unclean; Reconciler; Hunger Anthem; Spray Tan

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Wyatt Espalin

THE EARL: Laser Background; True Blossom; Surface to Air Missive; Floral Print

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Legacy Music

MASQUERADE: White Reaper; The Nude Party; Wombo; Charles Irwin (Hell); IDK; Kemba (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Michael K; Lurkluciano; Rachel House (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Noah Gundersen; Jonny G

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Melvin Seals & JGB; Jennifer Hartswick

VISTA ROOM: 3.2

