Get Out! September 1 – September 30

Wednesday, September 2nd

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Wilkes; EB Cole

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

Thursday, September 3rd

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Wilkes; EB Cole

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Jacob Harsham

Friday, September 4th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Raelyn Nelson Band; Angry Chair

MONKEY WRENCH BREWING (Suwanee): Wisner

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Banks and Shane

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Mike Veal Band

Saturday, September 5th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Wildflowers; Yvad Davy

MATILDA’S (Alpharetta): Foxhollow

MONKEY WRENCH BREWING (Suwanee): John Hightower

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): The Jump Cut

Sunday, September 6th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Banks & Shane

PARK TAVERN: Handmade Moments; The Broken String Band; Blood on the Harp

Monday, September 7th

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Ethan Senger

Wednesday, September 9th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Alex Guthrie

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Brennan Johnson

Thursday, September 10th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Alex Guthrie; Jesse Mariah Willams

Friday, September 11th

CALLANWOLDE FINE ARTS CENTER: Karla Harris

THE HUNT HOUSE (Marietta): The Ain’t Sisters

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Creed Fisher; Parker Pressley; Black Hole Sun

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Marshall Coats Band

Saturday, September 12th

FROM THE EARTH BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): The Talismen

THE HUNT HOUSE (Marietta): Michelle Malone

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Andrews Brothers; enRage Against the Machine

MATILDA’S (Alpharetta): Granville Automatic

MONKEY WRENCH BREWING (Suwanee): Max Eve

NORTH COBB AMERICAN LEGION POST 304 (Acworth): Treephort; Craigzlist Punks; Picture Perfect Skylines; Billy Willig

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Francisco Vidal Band

SOUTHERN GROUND AMPHITHEATER (Fayetteville): Departure

Sunday, September 13th

PARK TAVERN: Me Like Bees; The Get Right Band

Wednesday, September 16th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Megan Danielle

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): John Amoroso

Thursday, September 17th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Brotherhood

Friday, September 18th

THE HUNT HOUSE (Marietta): The Fire & the Knife

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Purple Madness; Harvest Moon

MONKEY WRENCH BREWING (Suwanee): Jake Brown

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Back Road to Brooklyn

Saturday, September 19th

FROM THE EARTH BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Escape Vehicle

THE HUNT HOUSE (Marietta): Migrant Worker

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Fix You

MATILDA’S (Alpharetta): The Harden Draw

MONKEY WRENCH BREWING (Suwanee): Still Relative

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): 84

SOUTHERN GROUND AMPHITHEATER (Fayetteville): Rick James’ Stone City Band

Wednesday, September 23rd

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Texas Hill

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Thomas Tillman Duo

Thursday, September 24th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Ray Howard Band

Friday, September 25th

CALLANWOLDE FINE ARTS CENTER: Ruby Velle

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Aunt Betty; The Curtis Loew Project; The Ray Howard Band

MATILDA’S (Alpharetta): Surrender Hill

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): The Riot

Saturday, September 26th

FROM THE EARTH BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): gr8FLdüde & frenz; Bald and in the Way

THE HUNT HOUSE (Marietta): Frankly Scarlet

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Curtis Loew Project

MATILDA’S (Alpharetta): Stevenson Everrett

SOUTHERN GROUND AMPHITHEATER (Fayetteville): Completely Unchained

Wednesday, September 30th

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Francisco Vidal Band

0