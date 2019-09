Get Out! September 30 – October 6

Monday, September 30th

CITY WINERY: Indra Thomas & Friends

DRUNKEN UNICORN: <PIG>

THE EARL: Simply Saucer

FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Ozello; Calm.; Cannonandtheboxes (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Cucu; La Doña; Kaina (Heaven); Lacey Sturm (Purgatory)

WALLER’S COFFEE: Franklin Abbott

Tuesday, October 1st

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Rainbow Kitten Surprise

529: Pottery

AISLE 5: Paper Kites

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Shane Mauss

MASQUERADE: Sir Babygirl; Nyssa; Taylor Allxndr (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Art Amok Poetry Slam

ROXY: Zedd; Jax Jones; NOTD

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Graham Harper; Cory Welch; The Rogue Tone (downstairs)

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Sebastian Bach; Kobra and the Lotus

WALLER’S COFFEE: Open Mic

Wednesday, October 2nd

529: Sheer Mag; Tweens; Pike Co

AISLE 5: Blanco White

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Rick Ross

THE EARL: Giuda

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mason Ramsey; Ernest & Jenna Paulette

GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): Open Mic Musician Jam

MASQUERADE: Blessthefall; Escape the Fate; Islander (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jay Knight; JG; BMV Kitchen (downstairs)

STATE FARM ARENA: Chris Brown

TERMINAL WEST: John Medeski’s Mad Skillet

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VELVET NOTE (Alpharetta): Michelle Malone

WALLER’S COFFEE: Bluegrass Jam; Moira and Friends

Thursday, October 3rd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Mirthless; Actus Reus; Anger Within; Maheeta; Nivevah’s Garden

529: Antic Clay; Andrea & Mud; Mlny Parsonz

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Zara Larsson

CALLANWOLDE FINE ARTS CENTER: Yacht Rock Revue

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Tauren Wells

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Kyle Daniel

THE EARL: B Boys; Mutual Jerk; Warm Red

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Ain’t Sisters; Dirty Mae

GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR (Perry): Little Anthony & the Imperials

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Rainbow Kitten Surprise; Illiterate Light

GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): Trevor Ohlsen; Pink Zeppelin

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Jarrod Harris; Lace Larrabee

MASQUERADE: Generationals; Neighbor Lady (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED SKY TAPAS & BAR: Shreeps Zala

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Kitchen Dwellers; Blood on the Harp (upstairs); Heartisans; Jackwagon; Number 99 (downstairs)

STATE FARM ARENA: Tyler, the Creator; Blood Orange; Goldlink

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Robert Spano; Tengku Irfan

TABERNACLE: Eric Andre

TERMINAL WEST: Casey Donahew

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Mason Ramsey; Ernest; Jenna Paulette

VISTA ROOM: Harvest Moon

WALLER’S COFFEE: Truckstop Opry

Friday, October 4th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Brian Posehn

529: Video Age

BAILEY PERFORMANCE CENTER (KSU): ASO; Robert Spano; Tengku Irfan

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Departure; Head Games

CALLANWOLDE ARTS CENTER: Joey Sommerville

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Wale

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Clay Page

THE EARL: Rory Scovel; Janelle James

GATE CITY BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Brennan Johnson

GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR (Perry): Great White Lion Snake

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Rainbow Kitten Surprise; Illiterate Light

GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): The Electromatics; Mackenzie Shivers & Jess Clinton

HIGH MUSEUM: One Beat; Moving in the Spirit

HIGHLANDER: Sister Sandoz; Vices of Vanity; Stone Lighter

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Anthony Crane

HOBNOB (Midtown): Jeremy Wayne Dean

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Mermer; The Ray Howard Band

MASQUERADE: Blue October; New Dialogue (Heaven); ‘70s Disco Dance Party (Hell); Vein; Soft Kill; Higher Power; Silenus (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mandi Strachota

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Jamie Ward; Jarrod Harris; Yoshee

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Johnny Pine

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Boy Named Banjo; Noonday Sons (upstairs); Little Stranger; Of Good Nature (downstairs)

SWEETLAND AMPHITHEATRE (LaGrange): Dawes; Johnnyswim; The Suffers

SYMPHONY HALL: Jo Koy

TABERNACLE: Craig Ferguson

TERMINAL WEST: Kero Kero Bonito

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Tall as Pine; The Bantam Breaks

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors; Birdtalker

VINYL: Mild Orange

VISTA ROOM: Purple Madness

WALLER’S COFFEE: Possum Kingdom Ramblers

Saturday, October 5th

529: Acid Witch; Wizard Rifle; Warish

AISLE 5: Ayokay; Wingtip

AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Brett Young; Ashley McBryde; LOCASH; Hardy; Joe Lasher

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Stassi Schroeder

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Callaghan

THE EARL: Maria Bamford; Shane Mauss; Harrison Greenbaum (2pm)

THE FRED (Peachtree City): George Thorogood & the Destroyers

FURNACE 41 (Jonesboro): The Sphinxes; Eastwood; Kellytown; Fast and Loose

GATE CITY BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Audiovault

GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR (Perry): Marshall Charloff Purple Xperience

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Abbey Road Live

GYPSY ROSE (Roswell): The Breeze Kings

LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Jekalyn Carr; Maurette Brown Clark; Myron Butler; Tim Bowman, Jr.; JJ Hairston

MASQUERADE: Muna; Chelsea Jade (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Roy Lee Johnson

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Run Katie Run

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Suspended Animation

ROCKWEAVE FESTIVAL (LaGrange): Rainbow Kitten Surprise; Cedric Burnside, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony; Grouplove; Lucie Silvas; The Original Wailers; Moon Taxi; Sailing to Denver; Bishop Gunn; Greensky Bluegrass; Jacob Johnson; Susto; Durand Jones & the Indications; Front Porch Collective; The Wandering Hearts; Nobody’s Rose; Birdtalker; B.B. Palmer; Sunny War (12pm)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Patrick Sweany; Tyler Goforth Band; EG Vines (upstairs); Table for Two; Nymph; Mindy Gledhill (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Robert Spano; Tengku Irfan

TABERNACLE: Taylor Dayne; Martha Wash

TERMINAL WEST: Desert Dwellers; Attya; Aldous Harding; Tiny Ruins

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Casual Cadenza

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Penny & Sparrow; Caroline Spence

VINYL: Cougar Sweat; Fury in Few; Caterina

VISTA ROOM: BowieLIVE

WALLER’S COFFEE: Mudcat

Sunday, October 6th

AISLE 5: Electric Six; DaveTV

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Sabaton; Hammerfall

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Boomers Gone Wild

THE EARL: Xiu Xiu; Jeffrey Bützer & the Compartmentalizationalists

EMERSON CONCERT HALL (Emory): Helen & Michael Kim; Julie & David Coucheron; Kate & William Ransom (4pm)

FOX THEATRE: Thom Yorke

GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR (Perry): Southside Worship

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Mike Veal Band

MASQUERADE: Taking Back Sunday; Red City Radio (Heaven); Despised Icon; Kublai Khan; Ingested; Shadow of Intent; I AM (Hell); Disentomb; Visceral Disgorge; Signs of the Swarm; Continuum; Organectomy; Mental Cruelty (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Greyhounds; Peter Searcy (upstairs); That’s the Ticket; Broken City Sky; Rest Easy (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Jo Koy

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

VINYL: Glass Mansions; The Mobtones; City Playgrounds

