Butchers

The tagline for this direct-to-DVD horror film references Wrong Turn, and it plays directly to that audience. Since I consider myself a big fan of that series of films, I really appreciated it. The cast is solid, with Anne-Carolyne Binette and Julie Mainville bringing extra dimension to their characters Taylor and Jenna, respectively. The plot will be familiar to fans of this genre, as it involves a sadistic backwoods clan that captures and tortures anyone unlucky enough to have car trouble on the nearby road. The departure here is the women are more desperate and clever than their counterparts. The butcher family is also more interesting than you would expect, and these elements make for a satisfying watch. The production values are high and most of the gore looks pretty realistic. Overall, it’s a fine way to spend 90 minutes if you are up for this sort of film, which I always am. Oh, and I loved the ending.

[NR]