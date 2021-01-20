Bryan Ferry Releases Royal Albert Hall Bookends

A little over a year ago, a CD was released of a Bryan Ferry concert from the Royal Albert Hall in 1974, on which he was backed up by members of Roxy Music on live renditions of primarily cover songs from his first two solo albums, These Foolish Things (1973) and Another Time, Another Place (1974). Now Ferry’s releasing a live album of his concert at the same venue just last March, right before live music was outlawed.

Unlike the ’74 set, Live at the Royal Albert Hall 2020 (out April 2nd) features the ever-suave septuagenarian and his stupendous band gliding through a generous mix of Roxy Music chestnuts and solo favorites. It’s also a benefit album, of sorts, albeit one that’s more direct and personal than most: all proceeds will be shared by Ferry’s band and crew members in an effort to support them until they can perform live again.

Photo by Neil Kirk.