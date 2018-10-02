Arquette, Sevigny Get In on The Act

Hulu’s new true crime anthology series The Act will film its first season in Savannah beginning in mid-October. Patricia Arquette (pictured), Chloë Sevigny, Joey King (the Atlanta-filmed Summer ’03, which just opened in NYC and LA) and AnnaSophia Robb (PBS’s Mercy Street, the Sex and the City offshoot The Carrie Diaries) will star in the account (based on a Buzzfeed article by series co-creator Michelle Dean about the Dee Dee Blanchard murder case) of a supposedly disabled young woman, her overprotective/abusive mother, and their unfathomably messed-up relationship that ultimately leads to mommy dearest being the recipient of a flurry of fatal stab wounds. Future seasons (assuming it’s renewed) will focus on other stranger-than-fiction crime stories.