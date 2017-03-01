Lucy_Hale

Atlanta Given Life Sentence Pilot for CW

Life Sentence, yet another pilot for The CW, is an hour-long comedy/drama, or what annoying people call a “dramedy,” about a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer who says fuck it and goes on a wild tear, only to later find out she’s not dying after all. Whoops. Can’t see how this premise will sustain a series, but that’s why I’m not a network executive. Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars, pictured), Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck), Brooke Lyons (The Affair), Gillian Vigman (The Hangover), and Jayson Blair (Young and Hungry) are in the cast, with Atlanta filming running March 15th through the end of the month.

