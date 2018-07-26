Baseball Reincarnation Story On Deck for Georgia

Based on Cathy Byrd’s 2017 memoir about her young son Christian Haupt, who convinced his parents that he’s 1920s/1930s New York Yankees first baseman Lou Gehrig reincarnated (seriously), The Boy Who Knew Too Much is crewing up to film in Georgia soon. The 20th Century Fox feature will be directed by Peter Chelsom (Hannah Montana: The Movie). No word yet on a cast (auditions have been held nationwide for the lead), but Christian himself already has one onscreen credit under his cap: a cameo as a baseball playing kid in Adam Sandler’s 2012 flick That’s My Boy.