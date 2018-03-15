CBS Pilot Chiefs Films in Atlanta, LA

Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico, pictured), Alana De La Garza (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) and Jorja Fox (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) will star as a trio of female police chiefs who match wits to catch a serial killer in Los Angeles in Chiefs, a new pilot for CBS shooting in Atlanta and L.A. Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica and most recently in Georgia for a role in Through the Glass Darkly), Neal Bledsoe (Ugly Betty) and Linds Edwards (Rectify) are also in the cast. Directed by Zetna Fuentes (Jane the Virgin, Pretty Little Liars), it’s being executive produced by Carol Mendelsogn (CSI) and David Hudgins (Friday Night Lights), the latter also writing the script.