Charlie’s Christmas Wish Wraps Filming

It’s always funny to me when Christmas movies film in Atlanta during our sweltering summers, with actors having to bundle up and pretend they’re freezing in a winter wonderland while it’s 95 degrees. Principal photography just wrapped on the independent feature Charlie’s Christmas Wish, starring Aiden Turner (All My Children, If Loving You Is Wrong, pictured) as a soldier returning home from Afghanistan early due to PTSD, with support from his wife, son and their little dog Charlie. Producer Toni Hudson, Walker Hudson Mintz, Dirk Benedict (Battlestar Galactica, The A-Team), Lindsey McKeon (Supernatural, One Tree Hill) and Vernon G. Wells are also starring, with scenes shot in Canton, Ball Ground, Marietta, Ellijay and other Georgia locales. Executive Producer Sue Ann Taylor wrote the story and is directing.