DC Comics Pilot Black Lightning Hitting Atlanta

Black Lightning, a TV adaptation of the DC superhero series, will have its pilot episode for shot in Atlanta in mid-March. Written by Mara Brock Akil (creator of the Atlanta-filmed shows Being Mary Jane and The Game) and her husband, Salim Akil, Black Lightning was originally developed at Fox but recently jumped networks to The CW, where producer Greg Berlanti’s company is also behind CW’s Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow – all of which are, to the best of my knowledge, filmed in Vancouver. So who knows if this latest one will stay here or move there if it’s picked up. Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie, pictured) has the lead role as a retired urban vigilante who gets drawn back into the fray.