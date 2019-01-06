DC’s Stargirl Set to Shine in Georgia

With Doom Patrol still shooting its first season in Atlanta, Conyers and Lithonia, another original series for the DC Universe streaming service is crewing up, with production expected to begin soon in Georgia. Stargirl will follow the adventures of high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore, who – after her family moves from Los Angeles to Nebraska – discovers her new stepfather used to be a superhero’s sidekick; she subsequently adopts the persona for herself, becoming Stargirl and inspiring a new generation of superheroes, who battle baddies alongside veteran members of the Justice Society of America. Brec Bassinger (Nickelodeon’s Bella and the Bulldogs) will star as Whitmore, with Joel McHale (Community, The Soup) as Starman, Brian Stapf (USA Network’s The Purge) as Wildcat, Lou Ferrigno, Jr. (CBS’s S.W.A.T.) as Hourman, Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House) as Dr. Mid-Nite, Joy Osmanski (Santa Clarita Diet) as Tigress, Neil Hopkins (Lost) as Sportsmaster and Nelson Lee (Blade: The Series) as Dragon King. Christopher James Baker (True Detective), Yvette Monreal (MTV’s Faking It) and Anjelika Washington will also star in as-yet undisclosed roles. Geoff Johns, who co-created the Stargirl character for DC Comics in 1999, is one of the executive producers and will write the first episode, while James Robinson, onetime writer for DC’s Starman comic book, is among the writers for this new series. (This is not to be confused with the upcoming movie of the same name, starring Grace VanderWall, for Disney’s upcoming Disney+ streaming service. That one is based on Jerry Spinelli’s unrelated young adult novel from 2000.)