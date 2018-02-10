Robyn_Lively

Through the Glass Darkly Films in N. Ga.

The psychological thriller Through the Glass Darkly is filming now through early March in downtown Jasper and Ellijay, Georgia. Set in a small Georgia town in 1997, the low budget film stars Powder Springs native Robyn Lively (Teen Witch, The Karate Kid Part III, Blake Lively’s older half-sister) as a 43-year-old woman who, despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, teams up with Shanola Hampton (Showtime’s Shameless) to solve the disappearance of the granddaughter of the sleepy town’s matriarch. Cathy Moriarty (remember CBS’s single-season series Bless This House that tried to make Andrew Dice Clay cuddly in the mid ‘90s?), Michael Trucco (Netflix’s Disjointed) and Nicholas Logan (Hap and Leonard) also star. First-time narrative feature director Lauren Fash co-wrote the script with Susan Graham.

