Haunting of Hill House Hits Georgia

The Haunting of Hill House, Shirley Jackson’s spooky 1950s novel that spawned two movie adaptations, is now being reimagined for a ten-episode Netflix horror-drama series to film in Georgia from mid-October through next April. Timothy Hutton (pictured) is signed on to star, along with Carla Gugino (Game of Thrones), Kate Siegel (Ouija: Origin of Evil), Henry Thomas (E.T., Ouija: Origin of Evil), Lulu Wilson (Annabelle: Creation, Ouija: Origin of Evil), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Elizabeth Reaser (Ouija: Origin of Evil), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (NBC’s short-lived Emerald City) and Victoria Pedretti. Mike Flanagan, husband of Siegel whom he directed in Ouija: Origin of Evil, will be in the director’s chair for Hill House, and we’re thinking there should be an Ouija board on a shelf in the background in at least one scene.