July GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Just as we suspected, filming on that announced comedy movie Guilty, set to star Kevin Hart, never materialized in June, but now a rescheduled fall shoot is being speculated… After spending a chunk of time in Augusta, Clint Eastwood’s The Mule has more recently been filming in Atlanta, Smyrna, Jonesboro, Tucker, McDonough, Hampton, Douglasville, Rome and other Georgia locations… After taking a break from Georgia and Pinewood for a few movies, it’s looking likely that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take over Pinewood beginning in January. Oh yeah, there’s also gonna be a flurry of Avengers 4 reshoots happening later this summer in Atlanta and New York. No idea what cast members will be involved in those…

Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Allison Tolman (Good Girls, Fargo) and John Slattery (Howard Stark in the MCU) have been announced as cast members for the Hulu pilot Kansas City, which has been shooting in Atlanta. SNL alum Rhys Thomas is directing… Jason Ritter (Kevin [Probably] Saves the World, pictured), Alisha Wainwright (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments) and Ja’Siah Young have joined the cast of Netflix’s Raising Dion, which begins production in Atlanta this month. Executive Producer Seith Mann (The Breaks) is directing the first episode… FX has renewed Donald Glover’s Atlanta for a third season… Star has been renewed for a third season by FOX, with production to get underway later this summer… Following the success of the two NBC movies based on Dolly Parton’s childhood and her song “Coat of Many Colors,” Netflix is developing an anthology series with each episode based on a different Dolly song. Metro Atlanta is looking likely as the filming HQ… Previously reported by yours truly as a Georgia shoot, Bad Robot is filming the new HBO supernatural series Lovecraft Country in Chicago instead. Sorry ’bout that. Hey, it’s only 700 miles up the road. At least I was close.