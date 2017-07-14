Marvel’s Fox Series The Gifted Unwraps in Atlanta

After filming its pilot in Dallas, production on the first season of Marvel’s upcoming Fox TV series The Gifted has relocated to Atlanta, with filming expected to begin next week. The X-Men spinoff follows a family on the run from the government after the parents discover that their children have mutant powers. Stephen Moyer (True Blood, pictured) stars as Reed Strucker, the dad, with Amy Acker (Angel, Alias, Person of Interest) as his wife Caitlin, the staggeringly buxom Natalie Alyn Lind (Gotham, The Goldbergs) as their daughter Lauren, Percy Hynes White as their son Andy, Jamie Chung (Samurai Girl) as Blink (a mutant with teleportation abilities), Sean Teale (SyFy’s Incorporated) as Eclipse (photon manipulator), Emma Dumont (Aquarius) as Polaris (magnetism) and Atlanta area native Blair Redford (USA’s Satisfaction) as Thunderbird, the leader of an underground mutant community.