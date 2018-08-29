Marlon_Wayans

Multiple Marlon Wayans to Star in Netflix Movie

Marlon Wayans will play six different characters in the Netflix comedy movie Sextuplets, which begins production in Atlanta in September. Bresha Webb (Marlon, TV One’s Love That Girl!) will also star in the story of a man (Wayans) who, upon meeting his identical brother (Wayans), finds out he was born a sextuplet. The two then embark on a journey to find their four other brothers (Wayans, Wayans, Wayans and Wayans), along with their birth mother and other family members. Wayans’ biggest fan Michael Tiddes (Naked, Fifty Shades of Black) will fulfill his long-held fantasy of directing more Marlons than he can count without a calculator.

