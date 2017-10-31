November GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

After shooting scenes in Marietta, Conley and elsewhere locally, Dumplin’ has wrapped… Marvel’s Black Panther was back shooting additional scenes (or doing reshoots) during the second half of October… Come Sunday and Game Night are back in Atlanta doing a few days of reshoots… Ant-Man and the Wasp took to Savannah to shoot some scenes the week and a half of October… Production on The Front Runner is moving to Savannah during November… Filmmaker Brad Leo Lyon has been stationed in Savannah of late casting his next indie feature, Brock’s Diner Versus the Undead. Written, produced and to be directed by Lyon, the premise involves a failed athlete who opens an eatery, only to attract some ravenous customers who would rather eat everyone else. Or something like that. Filming is hoped to happen this winter… The drama film Legal Action has been shooting in Toccoa. Eric Close (Nashville, Suits, Without a Trace, pictured) plays a successful lawyer who agrees to defend his small-town ex-brother-in-law for murder, and ends up in a fight for everything he loves… After several delays, the ever-elusive Troupe Zero, based on a play by Lucy Alibar, is now expected to begin filming in Georgia January 16th for seven weeks. We’ll believe that when it happens… There’s talk that Matt Barber (helmer of a few episodes of The 100 and Lethal Weapon) will direct the sci-fi drama Guardian in Atlanta in the spring… Survivor’s Remorse has not been picked up for a fifth season… BET’s Being Mary Jane, which began as a highly-rated TV movie, will not return for a fifth season but instead will have a two-hour movie as its series finale next year.