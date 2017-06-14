Peanut Butter Falcon Lands in Savannah

Inspired by the true story of actor Zachary Gottsagen – who also appeared in the documentary about amateur actors with disabilities, Becoming Bulletproof – The Peanut Butter Falcon will film in Savannah from June 19th through August 4th. Gottsagen will play the main character, Zak, alongside co-stars Bruce Dern, Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson (the chick in the Fifty Shades… series). Making their dramatic feature film debut, directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz also penned the script. T-Bone Burnett, Oscar winner for Crazy Heart and composer/overseer of music for loads of films and TV shows, is producing the music and is also a co-producer of the film itself.