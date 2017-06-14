Bruce_Dern

Peanut Butter Falcon Lands in Savannah

Inspired by the true story of actor Zachary Gottsagen – who also appeared in the documentary about amateur actors with disabilities, Becoming BulletproofThe Peanut Butter Falcon will film in Savannah from June 19th through August 4th. Gottsagen will play the main character, Zak, alongside co-stars Bruce Dern, Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson (the chick in the Fifty Shades… series). Making their dramatic feature film debut, directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz also penned the script. T-Bone Burnett, Oscar winner for Crazy Heart and composer/overseer of music for loads of films and TV shows, is producing the music and is also a co-producer of the film itself.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Bruce DernFilmed in GeorgiaShia LaBeoufT Bone Burnett

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Alvvays Return with Antisocialites

Alvvays Return with Antisocialites

News Leak
  • 15 Jun
  • 0
T.I., Epps Get Caught in The Trap

T.I., Epps Get Caught in The Trap

Call Sheet
  • 14 Jun
  • 0
Savannah is Where the Boys Are

Savannah is Where the Boys Are

Call Sheet
  • 14 Jun
  • 0
Peanut Butter Falcon Lands in Savannah

Peanut Butter Falcon Lands in Savannah

Call Sheet
  • 14 Jun
  • 0
Luna to Give Fans A Sentimental Education

Luna to Give Fans A Sentimental Education

News Leak
  • 14 Jun
  • 0
The Mummy

The Mummy

Movie Reviews
  • 13 Jun
  • 0
Back to Top