Saw Directer in Atlanta Shooting St. Agatha

Darren Lynn Bousman, director of three of the Saw horror films, is in Atlanta shooting a new psychological horror movie called St. Agatha. Trin Miller (Captain Fantastic, pictured), Sabrina Kern, Carolyn Hennesy (General Hospital), Courtney Halverson (Unfriended, True Detective) and Seth Michaels star in the female-driven tale.