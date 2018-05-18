The Mule Brings Clint Back to Georgia

Eighty-seven year old Clint Eastwood shows no signs of slowing down, or of ditching Georgia as his preferred filming location for his late-in-life cluster of true-life dramas plucked from the headlines. For his next project, he’s directing, producing and starring in The Mule, which is expected to shoot in Atlanta and Augusta beginning in early June. Eastwood will portray a decorated WWII veteran – now broke, desperate and facing foreclosure in his 80s – who takes a job as a driver. Unbeknownst to him, he’s become a drug courier for a Mexican cartel! Bradley Cooper will play a DEA agent who catches on. It’s based on a 2014 New York Times Magazine article about the true story of Leo Sharp.