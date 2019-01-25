Real_World

The Real World to Plague Atlanta?

For 32 seasons Atlanta was spared the annoyance of being a host city for MTV’s The Real World. But now that the series is being switched over to the Facebook Watch streaming service, it looks like that is about to change. An undisclosed, unscripted series featuring seven young people living/partying/arguing/screwing together in one house situated in one of Atlanta’s hipper/cooler walkable neighborhoods will film from March through late May. Being that Atlanta was one of a handful of cities Real World held auditions in back in December, I’d say it’s 99% certain that’s what this is.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in Georgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

The Real World to Plague Atlanta?

The Real World to Plague Atlanta?

Call Sheet
  • 25 Jan
  • 1
Anna Kendrick’s Disney Xmas Movie Reshoots in Atlanta

Anna Kendrick’s Disney Xmas Movie Reshoots in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 25 Jan
  • 0
Stan & Ollie

Stan & Ollie

Movie Reviews
  • 24 Jan
  • 0
You’re Nothing Without Your HEALTH

You’re Nothing Without Your HEALTH

News Leak
  • 23 Jan
  • 0
JK Crowe’s Trailer-Made Electronic Pop

JK Crowe’s Trailer-Made Electronic Pop

Support Our Troops
  • 22 Jan
  • 0
Glass

Glass

Movie Reviews
  • 18 Jan
  • 0
Back to Top