TNT Boxing Pilot Beast Mode Punches In

Beast Mode, a pilot for TNT, will film in Atlanta beginning in late January. Anika Noni Rose (The Quad, pictured) will star as Marsha Blackburn, who pulls herself up from abuse and poverty to become a successful boxer and, subsequently, a hard-driving boxing trainer. Chanté Adams (Netflix’s Roxanne Roxanne) and Geffri Maya (ABC’s Private Practice) have also been cast as Blackburn’s daughters in the proposed drama series, inspired by the life of boxing trainer Ann Wolfe. Tina Mabry has been tapped to direct the pilot.

