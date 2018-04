TV One Does Dinner for Two

Another TV One movie called Dinner for Two is currently in production in Atlanta. R&B singer Tristan “Mack” Wilds (The Wire, 90210), Chaley Rose (Nashville), Shaun Baker (House Party, Living Single) and Prince Hammond star in the story of an alcoholic reflecting on his life and his lost relationship with a woman he still loves while he guzzles wine and whiskey. Orlando Bishop wrote the story and is directing.