John_Bernecker2

Walking Dead Stuntman Dies After Accident

We are deeply saddened to report that John Bernecker, the 33-year-old stuntman who was seriously injured in an accident on the set of The Walking Dead on Wednesday afternoon, has died.

Bernecker fell from a 25-foot high balcony to a concrete floor at Raleigh Studios in Senoia, suffering blunt force trauma. He was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center’s intensive-care unit, where he was placed on life support. With loved ones – including his girlfriend Jennifer Cocker, a fellow stunt actor – surrounding him, Bernecker died on Thursday evening after his ventilator was turned off.

Production on the AMC series’ eighth season has been temporarily halted in the wake of the accident. Bernecker was an experienced stuntman with numerous films to his credit, many of which were produced in Atlanta. These include Rampage, Black Panther, The Fate of the Furious, Goosebumps and the Hunger Games series.

We extend our sincerest condolences to John Bernecker’s family, friends and co-workers.

