12 Strong

Based on the 2009 book Horse Soldiers by Doug Stanton, Chris Hemsworth stars as Captain Mitch Nelson who previously put in for a desk job but in light of the World Trade Center attack wants to be reactivated for combat. After his Warrant Officer (Michael Shannon) intervenes, their special forces team become the first deployed unit to retaliate against the Taliban, sent to Afghanistan to assist a warlord whose tribal vendettas might jeopardize the mission. Given six weeks to finish, not since Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders has a military unit had to resort to riding horseback through inaccessible terrain to beat the impending winter. While most war films concentrate on individual soldiers backstory to develop characters, this film focuses on combat detail and the struggle to win over local support with minimal language skills.

