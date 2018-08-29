BlacKkKlansman

The latest Spike Lee Joint, BlacKKKlansman, has been lauded by many critics as his best film in many years (it won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival). Based on a true story from the early 1970s, it stars John David Washington as Ron Stallworth, a black detective who launches an undercover investigation of the Ku Klux Klan with colleague Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver). Topher Grace is also featured as David Duke, the KKK’s Grand Wizard. The acting is pretty decent, especially Driver, who I’m sure we’ll see nominated for Best Supporting Actor come award season. It’s a compelling, interesting story that needed a cinema treatment, however by the film’s end it turns left-wing political and the original story loses complete focus, giving way to a hodgepodge/juxtaposition of propaganda/documentary footage from Charlottesville 2017. Quite frankly, the final scenes are lame and amateurish. It’s like Spike Lee thought he took a time machine back to Moorehouse College Film School. This idea that America is still sooo racist is such a myth. Black Panther with a nearly all-black cast made 520 million at the box office domestically. Charlottesville 2 drew like 30 or so underground racists out of a population of 325 million. Yeah, such a racist nation!

