Claire in Motion

Going through the motions of her day-to-day existence, Claire Hunger (Betsy Brandt from Breaking Bad) fails to watch the swirling mist surrounding her family life. After her husband Paul fails to return from a three-day hike where he relies on bare necessities, Claire discovers a completely hidden side of his personality when an art student named Allison intrudes on her grief with secrets about Paul’s dizzy spells, his uncertainty about their marriage, an adventuresome skydiving interest and the art collaborations he undertook. Allison knows more than she’s telling, shattering Claire’s confidence about what has always appeared to be a secure relationship, at least in her mind. Directed by Annie J. Howell and Lisa Robinson, who worked on the Discovery series A Crime To Remember.

[NR]

Movie Reviews
DramaMystery

