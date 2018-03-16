Red Sparrow

This is the kind of film that will make feminist film critics shit a bucket of bile, as its best asset is Jennifer Lawrence’s tits! Recovering from a broken leg, ballerina Dominika Egorova (Lawrence) is recruited by her uncle Vanya (Matthias Schoenaerts) to work for Russian Intelligence shadowing a CIA agent (Joel Edgerton) in order to discover who’s the mole in Russian government. Sent to “Red Sparrow” school under the guidance of a Rosa Klebb-like matron (Charlotte Rampling) Dominika learns that though the Cold War splintered, her steely, detached sexuality can serve the state. And it becomes ever so clear that ex-CIA author Jason Matthew’s novel fully understands that no matter what the stakes, it’s always a matter of control and power when the Russian bear growls. Directed by Francis Lawrence, who handled a couple of Hunger Games movies and Constantine!

[R]