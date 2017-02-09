The Salesman

As Willie Loman buckles under the strain, so too do Emad and Rana, a husband and wife stage team in this production of Death of a Salesman. Facing evacuation from their Usher-like crumbling building, a fellow actor tells them of an available apartment previously occupied by a disreputable courtesan (whom we never glimpse), but while Emad is busy afterhours, Rana leaves the door open for him and is accosted while in the shower. Unwilling to broadcast their tragic situation, or go to the police, Emad proceeds to track down the culprit, first to ease his wife’s misery, then out of his own shame and vengeance. From director Asghar Farhadi (About Elly), the Arthur Miller play overlaps with this story of Iranian relationships and honor.

[NR]