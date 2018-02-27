The Arthur Buck Starts Here

Not to be confused with Buck McCoy, nor the current owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, Arthur Buck is the name of a newly established musical collaboration between ex-Georgians Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck.

The pair met up late last year in Buck’s current hideout in Baja, Mexico. An improvisational eight-hour jam session led to the composing of eight songs, which they subsequently performed for a handful of Baja locals.

“It was really spontaneous and kind of magical in its own way, as [being in Mexico] we were kind of disconnected from everything,” Buck says of the early stages of the partnership.

Since then they’ve been cooking up their debut album, which New West Records intends to release later this year, coinciding with North American and European tours.