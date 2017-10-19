Lydia_Loveless

Lydia Loveless Doc, Live EP En Route

A feature-length DVD documentary on Lydia Loveless, along with an accompanying live EP, are heading to retailers on November 24th.

From filmmaker Gorman Bechard (Color Me Obsessed: A Film About The Replacements), who calls Loveless “the future of rock and roll,” Who Is Lydia Loveless? follows her and her band during the recording of her latest album Real, along with a live show in her Columbus, Ohio hometown shot specifically for the film. The live vinyl EP (a Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive release) offers six songs from that raucous performance.

On a related note, why weren’t more of you pathetic shitwads at her incredible two-night stand at the Star Bar last month?

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
Alt-CountryBloodshot RecordsOhioRock 'n' Roll

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Beach House Breaks Ground in Savannah

Beach House Breaks Ground in Savannah

Call Sheet
  • 20 Oct
  • 0
Blacks Return for The House Next Door

Blacks Return for The House Next Door

Call Sheet
  • 20 Oct
  • 0
The Florida Project

The Florida Project

Movie Reviews
  • 19 Oct
  • 0
Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day

Movie Reviews
  • 19 Oct
  • 1
The Foreigner

The Foreigner

Movie Reviews
  • 19 Oct
  • 0
Lydia Loveless Doc, Live EP En Route

Lydia Loveless Doc, Live EP En Route

News Leak
  • 19 Oct
  • 0
Back to Top