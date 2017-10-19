Lydia Loveless Doc, Live EP En Route

A feature-length DVD documentary on Lydia Loveless, along with an accompanying live EP, are heading to retailers on November 24th.

From filmmaker Gorman Bechard (Color Me Obsessed: A Film About The Replacements), who calls Loveless “the future of rock and roll,” Who Is Lydia Loveless? follows her and her band during the recording of her latest album Real, along with a live show in her Columbus, Ohio hometown shot specifically for the film. The live vinyl EP (a Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive release) offers six songs from that raucous performance.

On a related note, why weren’t more of you pathetic shitwads at her incredible two-night stand at the Star Bar last month?