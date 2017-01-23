Raveonettes

The Ravonettes’ Monthly Songs Get Atomized

Last year was a productive time for the Raveonettes, who spent it issuing a monthly dose of new material via their “Rave-Sound-of-the-Month” project.

Upon its inception, Sharin Foo and Sune Rose Wagner described the venture as “a ride, potentially schizophrenic & disjointed, potentially cohesive and related.” Cohesive and related they finally are: On Feb. 17, the duo will collate all 12 tracks onto what’s to be their eighth full-length, 2016 Atomized in CD and digital form. If you’re willing to hold out for something more tangible, the Beat Dies imprint will commence releasing vinyl copies of the “anti-album” of noisy Scandinavian noise on Record Store Day.

Photo by Amber and Ashlie Chavez.

