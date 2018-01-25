Seun and Femi Kuti Double Team Us

Seun and Femi Kuti are in sync, at least when it comes to releasing new music. The brothers – the youngest and oldest sons, respectfully, of late Afrobeat pioneer, political activist and proud polygamist Fela Kuti – are unveiling their latest albums a week apart.

Femi’s One People One World drops on February 23rd via Knitting Factory. For a taste, check out the video for the title track, filmed at The Shrine, the Nigerian dancehall and concert space Femi built as a memorial to his father. Unusual Note (Literally): Last May Femi (left) broke the Guinness world record for the longest single note held on a saxophone by using a method known as circular breathing. He held the same note for 51 minutes, 35 seconds!

Seun (right), who records and performs with his dad’s old group Egypt 80, will see his fourth album Black Times released on March 2nd on UK label Strut Records. Carlos Santana guests on electric guitar on the title track, while Robert Glasper contributes keyboards to another.

