Soundgarden’s Ultramega Makeover

Soundgarden’s debut full-length LP, 1988’s Ultramega OK, will be re-released with upgraded sound and six bonus tracks by Sub Pop Records on March 10th.

The Seattle group, one of the first of the Pacific Northwestern bands to fuse punk and metal into what became known as grunge, was not happy with the final mix of the album, and intended to remix it for subsequent pressings; instead, fame and a major label deal with A&M got in the way.

Originally released on SST, Ultramega OK’s 13 songs have now been given a fresh mix courtesy of engineer Jack Endino, who worked from the original multi-track tapes. Additionally, early versions of six of the album’s songs are included on the CD and double-LP package. Liner notes from Endino and guitarist Kim Thayil add context.