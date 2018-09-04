Swamp_Dogg

Swamp Dogg Embraces Digital Weirdness

Our ol’ buddy Swamp Dogg will be the proud papa of a brand new album on Sept. 7, when Joyful Noise Recordings releases Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune.

With production by Ryan-Olson (Poliça, Gayngs) and Swamp’s longtime bandmate MoogStar, it’s a weird ‘n’ wacky plunge into the digital dumps, wherein Swamp Dogg fully embraces the titular voice manipulation technology, along with drum machines and synths, steering his soul/funk mojo into even more unpredictable, off-the-wall territory than ever. But as bizarre as it gets, the album oozes humor and heart throughout.

“The songs are about being lonely,” the 75-year-old eccentric shares, before adding that “it’s some of the greatest and outrageous music I’ve ever heard come out of the Swamp Dogg.” He’s not exaggerating.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
Rhythm and BluesSoulSwamp Dogg

