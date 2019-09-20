Atlanta Acquires Third Collector Film

The third installment in the Collector torture/horror film series will shoot in Atlanta beginning the week of Sept. 23. As with 2009’s The Collector and 2012’s The Collection (which was also filmed in Atlanta), The Coll3cted will be directed by Marcus Dunstan, who wrote the story with his longtime collaborator Patrick Melton; the pair also wrote several of the Saw flicks. Josh Stewart (Criminal Minds) will return in his starring role, alongside Emma Fitzpatrick (The CW’s Significant Mother), his co-star from The Collection. Horror veteran Tom Atkins (Halloween III: Season of the Witch, My Bloody Valentine, Maniac Cop, The Rockford Files) is also in the cast.