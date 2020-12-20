Big_Daddy_Kane

Big Daddy Kane Enters Bad Dad Rehab

A follow-up to the 2016 TV One original movie Bad Dad Rehab filmed at ATL Studios in Hiram in November. Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session will star rapper Big Daddy Kane (pictured), Lamman Rucker (Greenleaf), Dawn Halfkenny (Saints & Sinners), Blue Kimble (Tyler Perry’s Ruthless) and Jennifer Sears (Greenleaf), among others, none of whom were in the first movie to my knowledge. Hip-hop music video director Juwan Lee helmed this undertaking, which will air on TV One sometime in 2021.

