Chris Pine Black Ops Thriller Shoots in Atlanta

Chris Pine’s action thriller Violence of Action will shoot here for a week or so beginning this Friday, Oct. 4. Kicked out of the Marines, Pine’s character joins a paramilitary organization to support his family, travels with his team to Poland on a mysterious black ops mission and then finds himself betrayed, alone and hunted in Eastern Europe. Swedish director Tarik Saleh (The Nile Hilton Incident) is making his English-language debut with this one.

