D.L. Hughley’s Johnson Bounces Into Atlanta

Johnson, a comedy-drama series for Bounce TV, is filming at ATL Studios in Hiram. Comedian D.L. Hughley (The Hughleys), Philip Smithey (ABC Family’s Switched at Birth), Derrex Brady (Lifetime’s Any Day Now), Rosa Acosta (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood), Khalilah Joy (HBO’s Big Little Lies), Terri Abney, series creator Deji LaRay (Amazon’s Bosch) and co-executive producer Thomas Q. Jones (a former NFL running back) are starring in the single-camera show about lifelong best friends, all black men with the last name Johnson. Cedric the Entertainer is also an executive producer of the series, which is set in Atlanta and really should’ve been called Johnson & Johnson (& Johnson & Johnson & Johnson). But nobody ever consults me about such matters.