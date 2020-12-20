Gospel Drama The Favorite Son Films for BET

Jonathan_McReynolds

Gospel singers Jonathan McReynolds (pictured) and Anthony Evans are appropriately cast in the upcoming BET movie The Favorite Son, based on author Tiffany L. Warren’s book of the same name about two brothers that form an original gospel vocal group, and the troubles and temptations that arise with their resulting success and fame. R&B singer Keke Wyatt, Serayah (Empire), Anton Peeples (Vudu’s Mr. Mom), Loren Lott (The Young and the Restless) and Rotimi (Starz’ Power) also star. Production is currently underway at ATL Studios in Hiram, with Robin Givens directing.

