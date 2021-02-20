I Want You Back in Atlanta By Early March

The Amazon Studios feature film I Want You Back is set to begin production in Atlanta the first week of March. Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, pictured) will star in the comedy about a pair of twenty-somethings – one male, one female – who team up to sabotage their exes’ new relationships in hope of winning them back. Gee… do you think they’ll fail in that endeavor but wind up falling in love with each other? Jason Orley (the Hulu original film Big Time Adolescence) sits in the director’s chair for this one, with filming lasting through the end of April.