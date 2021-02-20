Charlie_Day

I Want You Back in Atlanta By Early March

The Amazon Studios feature film I Want You Back is set to begin production in Atlanta the first week of March. Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, pictured) will star in the comedy about a pair of twenty-somethings – one male, one female – who team up to sabotage their exes’ new relationships in hope of winning them back. Gee… do you think they’ll fail in that endeavor but wind up falling in love with each other? Jason Orley (the Hulu original film Big Time Adolescence) sits in the director’s chair for this one, with filming lasting through the end of April.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in Georgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Articles

I Want You Back in Atlanta By Early March

I Want You Back in Atlanta By Early March

Call Sheet
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Games People Play Shoots Season 2 in Atlanta

Games People Play Shoots Season 2 in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Shudder’s Black Horror Anthology to Produce in Atlanta

Shudder’s Black Horror Anthology to Produce in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Snake Preacher: Etowah River Mud

Snake Preacher: Etowah River Mud

Support Our Troops
  • 19 Feb
  • 1
Prison Pit

Prison Pit

Book Reviews
  • 18 Feb
  • 0
Ennio Morricone – Morricone Segreto

Ennio Morricone – Morricone Segreto

Record Reviews
  • 17 Feb
  • 1
Back to Top