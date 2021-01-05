It’s Pat – Ms. Pat – and She’s Heading to Atlanta

Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and co-executive producer Brian Grazer are behind Ms. Pat, a new scripted comedy series for BET+. Centered around a fictionalized version of Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, and based on her stand-up comedy and memoir, the story surrounds a former convicted felon turned suburban middle American mother who learned her street smarts and resiliency hustling in Atlanta. The show had previously received a pilot order from Hulu before BET picked it up for a 10-episode first season. In addition to Williams, the cast includes J. Bernard Calloway (Showtime’s City on a Hill), Tami Roman (Saints & Sinners), Theodore Barnes (The Goldbergs), Vince Swann (Undercover Brothers 2) and Briyana Guadalupe. Production is expected to commence in Atlanta soon.