July Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Stripper drama (isn’t there always?) P-Valley will premiere on Starz July 12 at 8 p.m. ET…

Black Hallmark Channels Matter, which is why we’re letting you know that TV One’s sequel to its holiday movie Coins for Christmas, titled Coins for Love, will air July 19 at 9 p.m. ET…

Kevin Hart’s action series for Quibi, Die Hart, starts streaming on the fledgling service beginning July 20. John Travolta also stars.