Stefanie_Scott

Lifetime’s Girl in the Basement Locks Into Atlanta

Part of Lifetime’s “Ripped from the Headlines” movie series inspired by actual events, the TV film Girl in the Basement is now in production in Hiram. Stefanie Scott (Insidious: The Last Key, pictured), Judd Nelson (yep, The Breakfast Club) and Joely Fisher (Last Man Standing) star in the horrific account of a teenaged girl locked in her basement by her abusive father and kept there for 20 years until she finally escapes, after being forced to bear several of his children. Actress Elisabeth Rohm (Lifetime’s 2019 movie Family Pictures) is making her directorial debut with it.

