Man From Toronto Down in Atlanta

Production on every movie and show has pretty much shut down temporarily in the midst of the Wu-Tang Flu panic, and that includes The Man From Toronto. The action comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson (replacing Jason Statham, who left the film over creative differences) had been prepping for a mid-April start date for cameras rolling in Atlanta. That’s now been put on hold, although its Nov. 20 release date hasn’t been changed (yet) and it is still expected to shoot here whenever things start getting back to normal. Australian director Patrick Hughes (The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Expendables 3) is helming the flick about a New York City screw-up who’s mistaken for a deadly assassin when they both occupy the same Airbnb.