March Brings Three Months to Atlanta

MTV Studios is behind Three Months, a film about a punk gay teenager who may’ve contracted HIV during his high school graduation weekend shenanigans, so he does the responsible thing and starts a new relationship with someone from his support group while he waits the three months it takes to get tested. Montreal filmmaker Sasha Alcoloumbre was behind a French-language short film of the same name and storyline that made the festival circuit last year, so it is assumed this feature-length story is at least based on that. Production will take place throughout March in Atlanta. Cast is currently unknown, as is whether or not Alcoloumbre is involved.

