October Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

The fourth season of The Resident – which will include the coronavirus in its storyline – is crewing up to begin shooting in the Atlanta area imminently… The six-episode second season of Shudder/AMC’s Creepshow has begun production in Atlanta… Moving from DC Universe exclusively to the CW for its second season, Stargirl is lined up to resume production in October… Quibi’s Varsity Blues series never really got started in March prior to the shutdown, but it’s moving forward in Atlanta now… The MTV Studios film Three Months, one of many projects that never really got going in March before the industry shutdown, has resumed production in Atlanta. Ellen Burstyn and Viveik Kalra (Blinded By the Light) are among the stars.